Local school reacts to reversal of transgender bathroom policy

Former President Obama directive allowed transgender students to use school restrooms aligning with their gender identity.

Right here in western Mass, students attend schools that have male, female, and transgender bathrooms.

At Springfield Central High School, there are transgender bathrooms, and according to the principal, they're here to stay, no matter what goes on in national politics.



People across the country and in western Mass are reacting to the Trump Administration's decision to reverse guidelines on transgender bathrooms.



"You just have to give them their respect, and respect each other," said Alan Rivera-Moore, a senior at Springfield Central High School.



"We have a transgender bathroom for students, for all students, all students can use them," said Springfield Central Principal Tokarz.



"It's a single-stall facility that is locked at all times. We have teachers on duty that can open it. We also have a transgender bathroom for staff," Tokarz continued.



Mr. Tokarz stands by his decision to protect all of his students and staff.

Teen suicide attempts, by those who identify as sexual minorities, dropped by 14 percent in the 32 states that have enacted same-sex marriage laws, according to a Jama Pediatrics study.

Back in July, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law that allows people in Massachusetts to use bathroom facilities based on their gender identity.

Governor Baker's office released a statement Thursday morning that stated, "the Baker-Polito Administration believes no one should be discriminated against based on their gender identity. Protections for schools and families will remain in place for the commonwealth."



Local representatives like Attorney General Maura Healey spoke out about the reversal on Twitter.

Trump's reversal of federal protections for transgender students subjects vulnerable young people to harassment and intimidation. https://t.co/AViWLPbwqX — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) February 23, 2017

Even Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy signed an executive order on Thursday, protecting transgender students in Connecticut schools.

Governor Malloy signs executive order protecting transgender students in Connecticut schools → https://t.co/dAGmJLGRzp pic.twitter.com/dFDF45D0Wi — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 23, 2017

