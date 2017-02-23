Oprah Winfrey to speak at Smith College commencement

One of the country's most well-known names will be visiting one Northampton college this spring.

Smith College announced Thursday that Oprah Winfrey will be delivering the commencement address in May.

For decades, Winfrey hosted the award-winning syndicated program, The Oprah Winfrey Show. She also is CEO and chairman of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and founder of O, The Oprah Magazine

Winfrey is also an accomplished actress. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role The Color Purple, produced and acted in Selma, and won acclaim for Lee Daniels' The Butler. She is set to portray Mrs. Which in Wrinkle in Time, which is slated for theatrical release in April.

Winfrey's philanthropy includes the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, which will celebrate its seventh graduating class and the school's tenth anniversary in October 2017. The school provides education to academically gifted girls who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor.

Also at the commencement ceremony, honorary degrees will be awarded Winfrey, as well as:

Clare Higgins - former mayor of Northampton and executive director at Community Action

Michelle Kwan - U.S. and world figure skater and Olympic medalist

Henrietta Mann - founding president of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal College, as well as Native American education and tribal leader

Erin O'Shea '88 - president of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Harvard University professor

Winfrey joins an impressive list of commencement speakers at Smith over the last 10 years, including Gloria Steinem, Rachel Maddow, Jane Lynch, and Arianna Huffington.

Commencement is scheduled for Sunday, May 21.

