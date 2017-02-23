Northampton seeks new options to replace 'High-Five' program

A program that was meant to bring students and law enforcement officers together comes to an end in Northampton.

Now, parents are trying to figure out how they should talk to their children about police officers.

The program that was called 'high-five Fridays' was supposed to promote good relations between students and police officers.

After a few parents made complaints, the program ended and leaves many parents wondering how to talk to their children about police officers.

On high-five Fridays police officers would greet Northampton elementary school students with a high-five or fist-bump when they got to school.



"It was really cool and fun!" said Emily Stankowsky, a 5th grader at Ryan Road School,.



Parents complained that a police presence at school made their children uncomfortable, citing students of color or undocumented immigrants.

"At the December school committee meeting, during the public comment, a resident had aired a concern in regards to the program. After that some discussions ensued," said Edward Zuchowski, the Vice-Chair of the Northampton School Committee.

"I've had the good fortune of me being an educator myself, a high school teacher and also having friends that are in law enforcement," Zuchowski continued.

Northampton police said his was just supposed to be a fun program, all in the good intentions to bring students and law enforcement together.



Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said she's been getting a lot of angry emails, but on Thursday things were quieter. She said she's disappointed they had to stop the program.

"We never just closed the book and walked away. We just said, there are some interesting concerns brought up here that we need to talk more about so we halted the program and the superintendent and I had made plans prior to all this to have a meeting," said Kasper.



That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, where Chief Kasper will meet with school Superintendent, John Provost, to move forward with a new program.

