Chicopee roofing company steps in to help family rebuild their home for free

A local roofing company has offered to rebuild a family's house that was heavily damaged by a fire, for free.



The family that lives on Blanchard Street has been through a lot, and to make matters worse their home was damaged by a grease fire on Sunday.



The homeowner, Carol, lost her husband to cancer and had raised all four of her children in that house.

She didn't have homeowners insurance and after the fire they didn't have anywhere to go.

A GoFundMe page was started by her sister-in-law, Linda, and has raised nearly $14,000 for Carol and her children so far.

On Thursday, Supreme Roofing, a company with an office in Chicopee, came to the home to help the family, they said they heard about what happened and wanted to help.



"We are gutting out the house, and removing it, putting it into the barrels, also taking the furniture that's good and putting it into storage for them," said Rodney Marshall of Supreme Roofing.

The demolition should be done by Friday and they will continue to help rebuild the house based on what the family wants.

"Whenever something goes wrong, there's people here that will step up and help you out and that's the great thing about living in Chicopee," said Conroy, Carol's brother.

If you would like to donate to Carol and her family, please visit the link by clicking here.

