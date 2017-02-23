Suspect assaulted and robbed elderly woman in grocery store parking lot

East Longmeadow police is looking for your help tracking down the suspect in a robbery at the Stop and Shop parking lot on Wednesday.



The suspect shoved an elderly woman before stealing money from her purse.



It started out as a random act of kindness but quickly turned violent.

East Longmeadow police were on scene shortly after 2:15 p.m. after the female suspect approached an elderly woman asking for gas money, claiming she was a nurse.

The elderly woman was kind enough to help, and after giving the woman money, the suspect asked to write down her name and address so she could properly pay her back.

When the woman opened her purse, the suspect pushed her, stole $200, and took off. Thankfully the victim was unharmed.



"This woman was just trying to help somebody out, and just give some money initially, and unfortunately she got assaulted and robbed," said Sgt. Jason Guinipero of the East Longmeadow Police Department.



That same suspect was seen asking an elderly couple for money just minutes before, but did not try to rob them.



"It's infrequent, but it does happen, it is warmer out, people are moving around, and a lot of it is them trying to support their habits," Sgt. Guinipero noted.



Police are looking for a Hispanic female with purple in her hair and hoop earrings, and stands 5'7''.

She was seen leaving the plaza down North Main Street driving a blue sedan.

Police have a partial license plate from the car, it reads 7-SNL, and 4. It is unclear if it was a Massachusetts plate.

"People are picking on the elderly, it's what you see, if she is approaching elderly people. They know they can get away with stuff like that," said David Warren of Springfield.



David warren grew up in town and was shocked to learn of the crime...He says he will be locking doors and looking over his shoulder going forward. And though it is not the type of robbery that makes the headlines, it should be taken seriously.



Police are using surveillance video from the Stop and Shop parking lot to try and identify the suspect, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone that has information on this incident is encouraged to contact the East Longmeadow police at 413-525-5440.

