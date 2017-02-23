The latest health trend: burrito saunas

One of the latest health trends combines an infrared sauna with the look of a wrapped burrito.

"The experience of being in one is similar to being at the beach when you're warm inside and your bones get all soft and warm. Thats the quality. Its a very gentle heat," said Jeff Krauth, the Co-Owner of Elements Hot Tub Spa in Amherst.

The mercury rises upwards of 140 degrees inside this infrared sauna, Jeff says is a 'penetrating heat' as it's different than a regular sauna which heats you in general. The infrared sauna heats you from the inside, out.

"Theres no tanning or ultraviolet it's just the warming layer from the sun," Krauth noted.

Combine the sauna effect with a heated blanket, and you get the burrito sauna.

The closest burrito sauna is in New York, but in western Mass, Elements Hot Tub Spa which offers infrared sauna's.

During the sauna, you're wrapped inside a silver, space-like sauna bodysuit that resembles the foil you'd see on a burrito.

This health craze is used by celebrities to get rid of toxins.

"It penetrates to your fat layer which is where you store heavy metals, toxins, and cellulite and all the things you don't want to have," Krauth noted.

Big Y Registered Dietitian Andrea Luttrell said your body has it's own 'natural detox system.'

"You have your liver and spleen and that detoxes for you so as long as your living healthy, following a balanced meal plan, and following healthful habits that will really help you stay healthy," said Luttell.

For years experts have studied the positive effect of sauna use on things like heart health, blood pressure, and stress.

"It's absolutely its great for that. Its a half an hour of quiet which people don't usually have and just the effect of the warmth because its so gentle it really does take you to a different place," said Krauth.

Hydrating is recommended, but the burrito suit isn't required.

"We find this is a less claustrophobic experience, you don't need to be swaddled," said Krauth.

Although science disagrees, Jeff says using an infrared sauna will help shed some pounds.

"You will lose weight if you do this but if you eat like crazy you wont. I think it can be one factor in a larger health regime. If you did this you'd still feel better," said Krauth.

Many gyms and health clubs offer saunas but as always, consult with your doctor before sweating it out.

