Construction company helps family who lost home to fire

A Chicopee family of five lost everything in a weekend fire. As bad as the week started for them, it's ending on a positive note, thanks to a local contractor.

A grease fire Sunday causes anywhere from 80 to 90 thousand dollars in damage to a home on Blanchard Street. And to make matters worse, Carol Woytych says had no homeowner's insurance, "Unfortunately I didn't have insurance because I've been having a hard time with money lately, four operations over the past year, just to repair a knee, it's just been really hard."

That was Monday. Thursday, crews from Supreme Roofing in Chicopee were at her house to help her and her family start rebuilding. Rodney Marshall and his crew are doing it for free, “We are gutting out the house, and removing it, putting it into the barrels, also taking the furniture that's good and putting it into storage for them."

Carol's brother, Tom Conroy, says the owner of Supreme Roofing called him and offered to step up to help the family rebuild. But the support for the family doesn't stop there. Conroy says, “Family, friends came today have been coming to help out. It's unbelievable since Sunday how much help we've gotten.”

Rodney Marshall of Supreme Roofing is happy to help get Carol and her family back on their feet and into what will be a new home, adding, “Just volunteer time, that's what it's all about. Coming together for the community. If everybody does that, it will be a better place.”

Tom Conroy adds, “Whenever something goes wrong, there's people here that will step up and help you out and that's the great thing about living in Chicopee."

A Go Fund me page was started by Carol's sister in law Linda. So far, they've raised nearly 14 thousand dollars.