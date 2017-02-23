Sen. Markey addresses Pres. Trump immigration orders at emergency town hall

Democratic Senator Ed Markey held what he called an emergency town hall meeting at Smith College to speak about President Trump’s new immigration orders and how Trump’s policies will affect Massachusetts.

Senator Markey tackled everything from our recent election to the opioid crisis here in Massachusetts, and the crowd came ready to ask the senator questions.

"Thank you Northampton. Thank you for your activism. Thank you for your leadership."

American flags and anti-immigration signs filled the seats at the Sweeney Concert Hall at Smith College.

"We will fight the wrongheaded policies of Donald Trump."

Markey talked about our recent election and President Donald Trump’s recent immigration orders.

He said that we need to stand up for immigrants’ rights and protect those immigrants, and said that Trump has no place in the White House.

Markey touted Northampton as a sanctuary city, saying that more need to follow in Northampton's footsteps.

“In communities all across Massachusetts, there are immigrant children who are worrying that their parents might just have a driver’s license that's overdue that could be the problem."

As Northampton is set to welcome refugees, Markey said that he will work with the Department of Homeland Security to get these refugees to Northampton quicker.

"I want to take these refugees and try to move them to the top of the list of those refugees that should be considered for admittance to the U.S."

Markey also addressed the increasing opioid epidemic, which he said is something we need to still fight.

"This is a huge challenge for us. That's a program and precondition and we need to fight."

Markey also said that he would continue to hold town hall meetings across the state.

