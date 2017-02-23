Police departments prepare for new drug more potent than fentanyl

The number of people dying from opioids in our state continues to climb year after year, jumping up 13 percent from 2015 to 2016.

The Department of Public Health said that those numbers can be blamed on fentanyl, which was present in roughly half of the opioid related deaths in the last few months of 2016.

But there is another drug that is making its way across the country that is more potent and powerful than fentanyl.

It's a drug that isn't getting users hooked, but rather killing them.

Carfentanil is so much stronger than heroin, which is sometimes laced with fentanyl, that even though the drug hasn't made its way here to western Mass., law enforcement and emergency rooms are making sure they are ready when it does.

"We are to the point now where it is now exceeding the number of patients that die from motor vehicle accidents," said Dr. Niels Rathlev.

It's an elephant tranquilizer. A hundred times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

The drug has appeared in several states, and now the federal government is warning law enforcement, like in Springfield.

“Having a drug like this coming down the pipeline is no help to them or to police departments," said Springfield Police Sgt. Delaney.

Officers said that often times addicts on the search for a stronger high will seek out batches cut with synthetics.

"It's caveat of buyer beware. You don't know what you're getting in the bag that you are purchasing."

Which is why carfentanil has claimed the lives of dozens in the Midwest, but instead of a more intense high, often time the drug claims their lives.

Agencies like the State Police said that they have taken preparations to secure the drug testing lab if the substance makes it way to the Baystate.

The same goes for local departments.

Dr. Rathlev at Baystate Health said that it's only a matter of time before carfentanil comes back in the blood tests of opioid users as more and more heroin is cut with substances like carfentanil.

And while the overdose reversal drug known as naloxone is readily available, it can take several doses to revive someone who has overdosed on heroin cut with synthetics.

"We are willing to give large doses until we are convinced that this may be for naught," said Dr. Rathlev.

Because the flow of drugs can move freely across country and state lines, police said that they are trying to stay ahead.

“If this does come to fruition on our streets, our police department will be on top of it, and hopefully through investigation be on top of it."

Just this week, China's ministry of public security said that carfentanil which has been exported legally out of the country would be blacklisted and added to the list of controlled substances.

This will close a lethal loophole in the overall trading of this substance.

