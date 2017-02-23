Springfield man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution

A Springfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release for possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

Larry Smith Jr. 30 of Springfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing and one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine in the form of crack cocaine in November 2016.

Following an extensive violent criminal history in Massachusetts, Smith was found to have sold crack cocaine to a cooperating witness on two occasion, Feb. 18, 2015 and March 5, 2015.

Among his violent crimes, Smith was convicted of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license in 2010, was convicted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a police officer, and convicted four counts of the same crime in 2007.

