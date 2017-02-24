Possibly challenging our record high for Saturday

Sunshine, along with strong southerly winds, was enough to boost our temperatures to 73° today, setting a new all-time record high temperature for the month of February for Springfield. The previous daily and monthly record was 71°, set back in 1985. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy this record-setting day!

Tonight we remain mild with overnight lows only falling into the upper 40s and low 50s with a lighter breeze and developing fog. We will have a good deal of low clouds and fog around Saturday morning and a stray shower or sprinkle is possible. We may get some breaks of sun ahead of an approaching cold front in the afternoon, so mid and even upper 60s may occur again!

A strong cold front will be moving into our area from west to east Saturday night. This front will bring a line of rain with some imbedded thunderstorms, which will have heavy downpours and gusty wind. The heaviest rain will pass to our north, but a few tenths of an inch may fall quickly. Occasional gusts to 40mph are possible.

Colder air will rush in behind the front and the Berkshires may see some wet snowflakes briefly before precip ends-around midnight or so. Winds shift northwest and will increase late Saturday night and Sunday with some gusts to 30-40mph.

High pressure builds to our south Sunday, keeping us sunny and dry, but blustery as strong low pressure continues to move northeast. Monday is looking dry as well, but less windy and milder. We begin the day much colder, but temps end up in the low 50s by the afternoon. A front looks to move into our area Tuesday with some showers later in the day and possibly a few snowflakes if we are chilly enough-though temps should hit 40s.

Our next storm will be another ‘inside runner’ that brings mainly rain to us Wednesday, a cold front Wednesday night, and then colder, drier air Thursday. We look to stay blustery and colder through Friday with a possible weak Clipper bringing some scattered flurries-big changes a week can bring!

