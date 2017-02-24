Traffic delays on I-91 North in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Traffic delays on I-91 North in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Road work along I-91 North in Holyoke is causing some issues for travelers on Friday morning. 

Traffic has been backed up for miles as one lane is open on the northbound side in the Mount Tom area. 

There is no word yet on when all lanes will be open. 

