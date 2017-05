The George Washington Bridge in New York was closed due to police activity.

The New York Emergency Management said that all the upper levels of the bridge are closed in both directions.

Due to police activity, all upper level lanes of the George Washington Bridge are closed in the both directions. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.