Copy-Girl in Bridgeport Amber Alert found, suspect in custody

A girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Bridgeport has been found, according to New York State police.

According to Bridgeport police, 6-year-old Aylyn Sofia Hernandez was reported missing following a double stabbing and a murder.

They were also searching for Aylyn's father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez. According to police in Pennsylvania, he is in custody.

The details of how both were found were not immediately released.

"This is unfolding as we speak," said Chief AJ Perez, Bridgeport police. We have a lot of help from a lot of different places."

Bridgeport's mayor called the incident a terrible tragedy and said the city's police department was on top of it.

"Our department, in conjunction with any other appropriate law enforcement is on [the case]," he said.

Hernandez and Aylyn were believed to be in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut registration AG91925. They said the car was being driven by Hernandez.

They also said the vehicle was rented.

Police were called to the reported stabbing on Greenwood Street in Bridgeport around 2:45 a.m.

The road remains blocked off to traffic.

According to investigators, Hernandez showed up to the house on Friday morning after two women arrived home from a late night out.

Everyone involved in the incident lives in the home, according to police.

They said some kind of argument ensued inside and Hernandez stabbed the women, one of whom died. The victim who died was identified as Aylyn's mother.

Detectives said Hernandez had a dating relationship with the Aylyn's mother, but they were not married.

"It looks like alcohol had a lot to do with it," Perez said. "But that's part of the investigation."

Perez called the scene inside the home "horrendous."

"There was just so much blood and it was so senseless," he said. "This is the ugly, ugly side of domestic violence."

The second victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center. She's expected to be ok, according to Bridgeport police.

"She underwent surgery early [Friday] morning and our last report from the hospital is that she's in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive," said Capt. Brian Fitzgerald, Bridgeport police.

The victims' names have not been released. Police expected to provide that information later in the day.

Hernandez fled with Aylyn in the car.

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered. https://t.co/JV4m1AKsFu — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 24, 2017

Police described Aylyn as about 4' tall and weighing 55 pounds. No Clothing description was given.

Hernandez was described by New York State Police as having short, brown hair and standing 5'3" tall. He weighs about 165 pounds.

Neighbors along Greenwood Street said they were stunned to learn the news.

One told Eyewitness News that they remember seeing Aylin playing recently and that the family seemed happy together. Another said the street is known as one of the safer neighborhoods in the community.

"I hope they get the father away from the girl, whoever it is," said Gary Chapman of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police said Hernandez is known to them, though this was the first time they had been to the house since 2012.

Perez said he has a restraining order against him that was the result of an assault on another woman unrelated to Friday's incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 immediately.

