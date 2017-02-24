Two injured after car crashes into Burger King in Springfield

A woman and her young child were hurt after a serious car crash at a Burget King in Springfield.

That car plowed through the wall at the restaurant around 11:30 a.m. Friday, just as the lunchtime rush was about to begin.

Now, investigators are piecing together how the driver lost control.



"It was just like OMG, that doesn't happen everyday," said Eliza Mullin of Springfield.

A mother and her five year old son were sitting down for lunch at a Burger King on Cooley Street right around 11:30.

As they settled into their booth, the unthinkable happened.

"A Honda Crosstour went through the side of the building in the corner. It pinned a woman inside the booth," said Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner.

The car crashed through the bricks, sending shattering a glass window.

The mother was trapped in the booth and the child was hurt by the flying debris.

"I was actually outside and saw like five cop cars go by, then the fire department went by and then, another fire truck went by. It was like something bad just happened," Mullin added.

Dozens of firefighters, paramedics, and officers rushed to the scene. Rescuers quickly worked to free the woman.

"Firefighters got there and used some hydraulic equipment to spread it open and ger her out," Leger added.



Firefighters who worked to save the family said they were understandably shaken.

The mother and son were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, they are both expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, but it remains unclear how it all happened.

We have reached out to the restaurant chain for comment. They did not immediately return our request.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.