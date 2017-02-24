2 Holyoke men indicted by grand jury for murder

Two Holyoke men that were arrested in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Anthony Siraowski were indicted on Thursday.

Jim Leydon, the spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office said 21-year-old Nashon Perez and 24-year-old Eric Carattini were indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a statement released to Western Mass News: “I thank the Grand Jury for their public service and diligence in this matter. The Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office should also be commended for their hard work and expertise that led to these two arrests. I and my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit will continue to work with detectives towards a successful prosecution and for justice for the victim and his family.”

