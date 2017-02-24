MassDOT using website to help drivers avoid and report potholes

MassDOT continued their work on patching potholes today with hopes of making the roads safer for drivers.

With their new pothole information program, they want to give drivers the tools they need to avoid potholes on the roads, while properly reporting them for repair.

Potholes have arrived early and can be found everywhere, but many are not reported right away. That's why MassDOT is continuing to polish their new pothole information program, which aims to plug these potholes in no time.

"It is disconcerting in terms of tires. They can cause a lot of damage to the tires and tires are a big expense nowadays," said Kalev Virks of Florence.

MassDOT is encouraging drivers to check out their online pothole dashboard. The new dashboard shows pothole locations on the main roads and provides real time stats.

Those statistics allow drivers to plan ahead and to check and see if a pothole they reported has been filled.

"If they can tighten up their services and coordinate in such a way that they could eliminate this issue, that is going to be excellent for everyone involved," Virks explained.

MassDOT is also crunching numbers on the website. Currently, there are hundreds of crews out on the roads filling potholes statewide. They've already filled 1,500 potholes in 2017 alone. January was a busy month and of those potholes, just 100 were reported to MassDOT via the dashboard - a number they are hoping will improve as more drivers use this website.

Mass. Transportation Secretary and CEO of MassDOT Stephanie Pollack said in regards to the site:

"By engaging the public, we gain the advantage of quicker response and repair times, which translates to safer, more efficient travel for everyone who uses the Commonwealth's roads."

MassDOT is strongly urging drivers if you see a pothole on a main road to reach out to them immediately. You can call MassDOT directly. You can also reach out to them on their website, and you can even contact your local or state police for potholes. They will contact MassDOT for you.

