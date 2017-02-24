UPDATE: Chicopee police capture Ludlow man wanted for multiple criminal charges

Ludlow police tell us that Bryan Rae Jr., Ludlow man wanted for nineteen criminal charges, was arrested today by Chicopee police around 7:20 p.m. at the Chipotle Restaurant on Memorial Drive.

They responded to the scene through a tip.

Rae’s criminal charges are from three separate incidents, most notable is the larceny of four handguns from a Ludlow residence earlier today.

Rae was first taken to Chicopee Police Station where he was processed, then transported to Ludlow Police Dept. without incident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.