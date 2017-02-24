Postal worker in Monson finds strange substance on mail

It was a scary situation for one U.S. postal worker in Monson after a strange substance came out of a piece of mail.

On Friday, the letter carrier was delivering mail on Route 20 when that individual noticed a white powdery substance on one package.

At 1:15 p.m. the Monson police, fire department, and a hazardous materials team responded and secured the area as quickly as possible.

Once the packaged was secured, they tested the white substance and it was determined safe, and did not pose a health threat.

Police are ruling this incident a deliberate criminal act after finding further evidence at the scene.

