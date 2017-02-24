Early bear sightings reported in Westfield

It might only be February, but when it's 70 degrees outside, bears don't know the difference.

Some people in western Massachusetts have already had bear sightings.

A local wildlife expert said that it's pretty early in the season for those.

On a day like today, it can be confusing for all kinds of wildlife. That's why some Westfield residents are on the lookout.

"The raccoons and the squirrels and the skunks, they're all up and about," said Douglas Faits of Absolute Wildlife Removal.

Also, the bears. That's what a span of warm weather in late February will do to wildlife.

"Especially when it gets warmer, they come out of hibernation and they seek extra food and everything. It's interesting to see and those guys are pretty fast. They're nimble and they're very quick," said David Lisowski of Westfield.

Some of Lisowski's neighbors have reported bear sightings this week. He lives in Westfield on the border of Southwick in a neighborhood accustomed to wildlife.

"You'll see a deer, you'll see a bear, you'll see a lot of birds that have wider wingspans, even an occasional eagle every now and then," Lisowski explained.

However, Lisowski said that you don't typically see them in the middle of the winter. "It's rare when it happens," he noted.

Faits said that it's not just bears coming out to enjoy the nice weather.

"The female squirrels are starting to pack nests, raccoons are starting to pack nests. It's gonna be early this year, three weeks or so. It's not normal, it's already three weeks off, it's early," Faits noted.

Faits said that animals went into hibernation late in December and are now coming out almost a month ahead of schedule. It's something, he said, has been good for his business.

"Normally, we're under snow right now." Faits explained.

Now, Faits told us that in his more than 20 years of experience, the past two winters have been unusually warm, causing animals to come out earlier. He said that the best thing you can do is avoid leaving bird seed out and don't leave any trash lying around your yard.

