Second suspect in Peabody murder captured in SC

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - The second suspect in a gruesome killing of two people in Massachusetts has been captured in South Carolina.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's Office said 39-year-old Wes Doughty (DOW'-dee) was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Spartanburg. No further details were immediately available.

Doughty had been wanted in last weekend's slaying of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home. The scene was so grisly that at first police could not tell how many victims there were.

Police chasing Doughty said he was likely responsible for a carjacking in Middleton Wednesday. The victim escaped in Boston and police warned Doughty was considered armed and dangerous.

Another suspect, 45-year-old Michael Hebb, has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder charges.

