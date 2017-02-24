Residents in Westfield seek water supply alternatives

Western Mass News revealed the source of Westfield’s water contamination, and now people across the city started to take a closer look at their faucets.

The city’s water department insists the water is safe to drink, but some homeowners and businesses disagree.

High levels of contaminants were found in two of Westfield’s wells. Those contaminants could cause cancer, according to a Public Health Expert at UMass Amherst.

Now, residents are taking action by going out and purchasing water filtration systems.

Lisa Pac is the owner of Skyline Trading Company in Westfield, says she’s glad she purchased a water filtration system when she did.

“It kind of all came to light right around the time we were opening,” said Pac.

That was in late October, about a month after the city of Westfield sent out a letter notifying residents about a drinking water health advisory.

“Being a restaurant and a beer lover, and for the chef, obviously it was something that we brought up right away. It was kind of like a better late than never,” said Pac.

Last May, just before the drought started, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency updates its health advisories for two chemicals, P-FOA and P-FOS, and prompted the city to take two of its wells offline, as they exceeded the new limit.

The city’s water department says there’s nothing to worry about.

Francis Cain of the Westfield DPW says purchasing filtration systems is a personal choice.

“The water is 100% safe to drink. In some ways I think it’s a waste of money because you’re already buying water that’s treated, tested, and you’re basically trying to treat it and do that all over again," said Cain.

Lisa disagrees, saying the money is well spent, and it puts her customers at ease.

We just let them know that we’re keeping up to date with the filter changes and that we have one in place,” Pac continued.

The Westfield Water Department is always fielding calls from homeowners concerned about the city’s tap water.



