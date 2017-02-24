Taxpayers question cost of mascot change at Turners Falls HS

The school board at Turners Falls High School voted to change the mascot, and since then there are a lot of questions in the district.

Taxpayers are wondering how much this change will cost, and who is going to pay for it.

A new school logo means new school décor, uniforms, and more.

The superintendent says the change of the Indian mascot is going to cost somewhere around $8,000.

"I think that is way low. I think there is costs that they haven't looked at and its going to be a lot more than that," said parent and town tax payer Tammy Young.

Superintendent Michael Sullivan says that there are still many decisions the school board needs to make before they can go further to change the logo.

There is still a non binding referendum on the ballot in may for the town to vote on the change.

Tammy has a child in the school and she is worried the cuts will effect education.

"They are already cutting, there are going to be teachers cut. I don’t know where they are going to get it, and where they are going to pull it from. Its pretty sad that it has come down to this," said Young.

Among the things that will need to be changed to take away the Indians logo is football uniforms, the scoreboard in the gym, and signs around the school.

Many alumni are curious as to what will happen to the sign that currently stands at the high school. It was a gift from the class of1985 and says 'home of the Indians'.

Western Mass News has reached out to the chair of the school board and have not gotten a response regarding any of these questions.

