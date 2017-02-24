'Fini' flight held for 104th Fighter Wing commander

The changing of the guard, of sorts, at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

Col. James Keefe is stepping down as commander of the 104th Fighter Wing four years after he assumed command.

Family, friends, and wing-men gathered for the 'fini' flight of Col. Keefe, as he ends his command of the 104th.

The tradition dates back to World War II, honoring an aviator for their service to our nation.

The flight celebrated Keefe's career as an Air Force and Air National Guard pilot.

Keefe has flown 330 hours of combat and combat support deployments, supporting Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, and Noble Eagle.

It was a bittersweet day for Col. Keefe, a command pilot with over 3,400 flying hours.

"As all things in the military, how we work, you get your chance at command and it's time to move on. This happens a lot, we change command. We move on forward, I'm going up to the headquarters next, as my next duty assignment most likely, but it's been just a great opportunity, 30 years getting to fly fighters in the Air Force, something I always wanted to do my whole life," Keefe note.

Keefe joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard with the 104th Fighter Wing as an active guard/reservist in 1992.



Col. James Suhr was sworn-in as the 104th's new commander during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Vase at the end of January.

Suhr will have a "dual status role" serving both as an active duty member of the Air Force, as well as a member of the Air National Guard.

A change of command ceremony will be held at Barnes on March 5.

