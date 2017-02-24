Fear of federal intervention in states with legal marijuana

Comments from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer have raised concern about whether the federal government would intervene in states where recreational marijuana has been legalized.

"I do believe you will see greater enforcement of it," Spicer said in a press briefing Thursday. He went on to say that the Justice Department would be looking into the matter further.

It once again puts states and the federal government at odds, as eight states have legalized the drug for recreational use, but the federal law maintains that marijuana is an illegal substance.

It's a mixed signal for those who are looking to enter the marijuana business, ever since Massachusetts legalized marijuana late last year.

"First thing I thought was, this can't be good for business. This can't be good for anybody," said Dave Mech, the owner of Potco in Springfield. His business currently sells hydroponic materials and even houses a doctor that can help with medical marijuana prescriptions. What Mech is really hoping, however, is that the state will put a structure in place through which businesses can sell legal, recreational marijuana.

"This business, you kind of have to go with the flow. So, everything that they do, everybody in this community kind of reacts and does something else," Mech added.

Some, like his employee Kent Saeteun, have come to Massachusetts in order to take advantage of the budding industry, argue that federal intervention would go against the will of the people.

"I mean, everybody's been pushing to get recreational out there," Saeteun said, "and now that it's out there, they're going to go after them federally? That's not right, because the states fought for that, they voted for it. So, the people spoke."

Such a move would also go against what President Donald Trump said about the issue during the campaign, insisting that recreational marijuana was a matter best left to the states. While it's new for Massachusetts, states like Colorado and Washington have fueled a legal marijuana industry that grew to $6.7 billion in 2016.

One in five people in the U.S. now lives in a state where pot is legal for recreational use, and a recent Quinnipiac poll showed that 71% of respondents were in support of states legalizing the drug.

In his statement Thursday, Spicer also tied the issue of marijuana use to the growing heroin and prescription pill epidemic that's gripping many states. And though the issue has been raised, it's still not clear what direction the Trump administration would go with enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

