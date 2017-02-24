First responders earn discount at Thunderbirds game - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

First responders earn discount at Thunderbirds game

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Saturday night, the Springfield Thunderbirds are welcoming first responders from all communities to watch our birds take on the Hartford Wolfpack at a discounted price.

It’s all part of "Hometown Heroes" night as the team partners with a “Ride to Remember.”

Tomorrow night will also serve as an opportunity to sign up for this year's ride.

If you do, you'll get $50 off the entry fee.

Interested first responders looking to attend tomorrow night's game can call 413-417-2296 to secure seats.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

