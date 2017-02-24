Warren Police alerting residents of suspicious vehicle and operator

Warren Police Dept. is currently investigating a suspicious vehicle incident that occurred yesterday around 1 p.m. on Old West Brookfield Road.
Police tell us that it was reported that a 12-year-old male was approach by a white male in an older black colored Lincoln.
He stopped and asked the child if he wanted a ride, which the juvenile denied.
He then asked if the juvenile was going to the school, which the 12-year-old replied “yes”.
The suspicious driver then said, “all right, I know about stranger danger,” before driving off.
Police say that the operator was described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30, medium build, blonde hair and facial hair, with a tattoo on his right arm. He was also wearing a black tank top.
If anyone has any information on the incident or the suspect, they are asked to contact Warren Police Dept. at 413-436-9595.
