Former bank teller sentenced to prison following embezzlement scheme

A bank teller from Lee, Mass. was sentenced by U.S. District Court in Springfield to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised released.

The former bank teller at the former Lenox National Bank was also ordered to pay $378,000 in restitution per the embezzlement from the bank.

Melissa K Scolforo, 48 of Lee, was a teller at Lenox National Bank for 24 years and conspired with another teller, Bernadine Powers to embezzle money from the drawers and make false entries in bank records.

Scolforo started stealing money in January 2009, when Powers joined a year later.

Together, both tellers stole a total of $378,000 which was spent on personal expenses, such as shopping, dining, and their own personal bills.

Powers was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release in December 2016 and ordered to pay restitution of $299,793.

