Woman identified in fatal Montague accident

A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Montague Friday night on Turners Falls Road.

Mary Carey with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office told Western Mass News 21-year-old Amanda Lilly of Montague was the victim in the fatal accident.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m.

"Police said two cars collided head-on and a third car collided with one of them," explained Carey.

State Police were called to the scene as well.

"It was reported to us that it was a fatal. Montague Police requested assistance for a fatal crash," explained State Police Lt. Tom Ryan, “We sent out our crime scene services, photo and reconstruction, and troopers assigned to the DA's office who assisted as well."

Lilly was the only occupant in the car she was driving according to the NWDA's Office.

Police had to block off Hillside Road to Hatchery Road while the crash scene was investigated.

"The driver of the second car and one other occupant were transported to Baystate Hospital in Springfield and Baystate Franklin Medical Center, respectively," noted Carey adding, "The driver of the third car and three occupants were transported to Franklin Medical Center for evaluation and minor injuries."

The fatal crash remains under investigation by State Police, Montague Police, and the DA's Office.

The Turners Falls Fire Department also assisted on scene.

