Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening. Turning colder tomorrow

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted for Berkshire county until 9pm this evening. Main threat is for damaging wind gusts and small hail.

For the second day is a row we set a new record high at Westover in Chicopee. We topped out so far at 69 degrees this afternoon which broke the old record of 67 set back in 1976. Get ready for big changes as we head into tomorrow.

A strong cold front will be moving into our area from west to east tonight. This front will bring a line of rain with some imbedded thunderstorms, which will have heavy downpours and gusty wind. The heaviest rain will pass to our north, but a few tenths of an inch may fall quickly. Occasional gusts to 30mph are possible.

Colder air will rush in behind the front and the Berkshires may see some wet snowflakes briefly before precipitation ends-around midnight or so. Winds shift northwest and will increase late tonight and tomorrow with some gusts to 30-40mph.

High pressure builds to our south Sunday, keeping us sunny and dry, but blustery as strong low pressure continues to move northeast. Monday is looking dry as well, but less windy and milder. We begin the day much colder, but temps end up in the low 50s by the afternoon. A front looks to move into our area Tuesday with some showers later in the day and possibly a few snowflakes if we are chilly enough-though temps should hit 40s.

