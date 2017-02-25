Westfield convenience store and Circle K gas station robbed overnight

A convenience store and a gas station on Russell Road in Westfield were broken into overnight.

Sgt. Steve Dickinson told Western Mass News they were called to the convenience store first. This was before 5 a.m. Saturday.

"Alarm went off at the (Four Mile) Country Store which alerted police," explained Dickinson.

Multiple officers arrived at the convenience store, located at 1230 Russell Road, to find "a mess."

"Cash was taken. Place was a mess," noted Dickinson.

While police were investigating the breaking and entering at the convenience store, they learned that the Circle K gas station nearby at 1400 Russell Rd. had been broken into as well.

In that crime, cash was also stolen and that store "was a mess too," Dickinson explained.

With items thrown on the floor, police found that at both locations, the suspect(s) had broken in by forcing their way through the doors.

No word just how much money was taken, but police say they have surveillance video of these crimes that they'll be reviewing.

If you have any information that could help officers investigate these cases please contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

