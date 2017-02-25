Suspect arrested for robbing elderly woman at Stop & Shop in East Longmeadow

A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an elderly woman at Stop & Shop in East Longmeadow Wednesday.

Dorene Harrison, 44, was taken into custody Friday evening by Springfield Police. She's been charged with Unarmed Robbery On a Person Over 60, Possession of Class A and Possession of Class B.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Jason Guinipero confirmed the arrest with Western Mass News Saturday morning, saying the victim is in her 90's.

On Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m. Harrison allegedly approached the elderly woman at Stop & Shop on North Main St. asking for gas money.

When the elderly woman opened her pocket book, Harrison allegedly was able to steal the money inside, pushing her. Harrison then made her getaway in a blue car down North Main St.

Following the robbery, East Longmeadow Police asked for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.

"(We) got a number of tips about this woman, got some info. on her, and through our investigation were able to identify her," explained Guinipero.

Police also had witnesses ID Harrison in a photo line-up.

On Friday, East Longmeadow detectives were able to obtain a Warrant for Harrison's arrest. They surveilled her home, but came up short when they realized she wasn't there.

By Friday evening though she was in custody.

Guinipero explained to Western Mass News that Springfield Police pulled her over on a traffic violation and when they looked her up in their system, found that there was a warrant out for her arrest in connection with the East Longmeadow robbery.

So Harrison was taken into custody on the spot.

"It really came down to eye witnesses and detectives who worked on the case," noted Guinipero.

Detective Joseph Barone, Detective Sgt. Steven Manning, and Guinipero were all assigned to investigate the criminal act.

Harrison is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

