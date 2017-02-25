Gas leak on Carew St. in Chicopee forces evacuation of some nearby buildings

Carew Street is closed from Marguerite Street to East Main Street in Chicopee for a gas leak situation at a manhole.

This according to Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.

"Some buildings were evacuated," explained Wilk, "They did preliminary evacuations but let people back when they found it (the source of the leak)."

Police and gas crews were on scene as of Noon Saturday.

"Please avoid this area as crews work to repair the leak in a manhole," added Wilk.

By about 2 p.m. the road had been re-opened and officers were directing traffic around the work area.

No word on when the repairs to the gas leak would be completed.

