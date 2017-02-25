Springfield man matching description of another suspect, arrested with loaded gun

A Springfield man allegedly in possession of a loaded gun, was arrested Friday night on Orleans Street after police stopped him thinking he was a suspect from another case they were working on.

Wilfredo Otero, 22, from Springfield was taken into custody at about 10:30 p.m. Springfield Police Captain Clapprood reports, "He was arrested for having a loaded 380 handgun in his pocket without a license to carry."

But he was only spotted because he had the same type of clothes on as another suspect police were looking for at the time...whose name also happened to be Wilfredo.

It all started in connection with a call to Springfield Police at 6:50 p.m. having to do with a domestic issue involving a gun as well. This was for an address on Sherman St.

Clapprood explains the call saying, "It was a domestic, boyfriend and girlfriend, he pulls a gun out, and fires a couple of rounds off into the air to scare her...(this) following an argument with the girlfriend inside the home."

So the girlfriend called police, describing her boyfriend to them.

"Description of what he's wearing was a gray hoodie, black hat, and jean shorts," explained Clapprood.

Police were then on the lookout for the boyfriend.

"At 10:30 p.m. Police see a guy matching that description exactly. They yelled the name out "Wilfredo!" and guy turns around and acknowledges them. Turns out his name is Wilfredo as well," said Clapprood.

Police ended up allegedly finding the loaded 380 handgun in his pocket, but discovered it was not the suspect they were looking for. Otero was still arrested though.

Clapprood told Western Mass News the boyfriend has not been found yet.

Police have identified him as 21-year-old, Wilfredo Delarosa-Rodriguez.

Because he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a firearm....Clapprood says if they do find him, he would be charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

