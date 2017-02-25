Driver allegedly points gun during road rage incident in Brimfield

It took Brimfield police less than 24 hours to identify a suspect who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the operator of a white Toyota Celica was traveling along Route 20 and got into an altercation with another driver.

Police told Western Mass News that one driver ended up flipping the other off.

The problem escalated quickly when the operator of the Celica allegedly pointed a black handgun at the other driver, according to police.

Brimfield Police posted on their Facebook page and asked for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.

On Saturday morning, the Toyota Celica and the operator were found.

Investigating Officer Patrolman Ryan Olszta told Western Mass News they have spoke with the driver and are still actively investigating the case.

At this time no charges have been filed.

