East Windsor approves casino development agreement

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - The East Windsor Board of Selectman has unanimously approved a development agreement with two Connecticut tribes hoping to build a new casino to compete with the MGM Resorts International facility opening in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts.

Saturday's vote comes as the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are expected to announce very soon their chosen location for the casino.

Ultimately, the entire project still needs approval from the General Assembly. The tribes want legislation passed this session, saying they need to move quickly to protect jobs at their southeastern Connecticut casinos. MGM's facility is expected to open late 2018.

The tribes are also considering Windsor Locks locations.

Under the development agreement, East Windsor would receive $3 million up front, $3 million annually on top of annual tax payments estimated at $5.5 million.

