Springfield Thunderbirds host 'Hometown Heroes Night'

The Springfield Thundebirds are welcoming local heroes to watch them play the Hartford Wolfpack in honor of ‘Hometown Heroes Night’.

Local first responders, police, firefighters, and other emergency personnel will be recognized for their brave efforts here in Western Mass.

The Springfield Police Department will be raffling off a one-of-a-kind Thunderbirds Jersey with the number 7 in honor of fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose.

During the game, patrons will get the chance to sign up for the ‘Ride-to-Remember’ annual bicycle ride from Springfield to Boston for Massachusetts Fallen Officers.

Anyone who signs up for ‘Ride-to-Remember’ at the game tonight will receive a $50 discount.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield.

