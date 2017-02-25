Thunderstorms cause power outages across western Mass

Heavy winds and rain from overnight continue to leave a number of people in the dark across Western Massachusetts.

Thunderstorm warnings remained in effect for Berkshire County until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News around 4,000 customers were without power at the height of the situation. The towns that were most affected Saturday evening from this storm were Hatfield, Conway, Otis, and Hadley.

By Sunday morning, electric crews continued to work on outages to restore power to customers that still had no electricity.

As of 6:45 a.m. there were outages still being reported mainly in Franklin County including in the town of Ashfield with 168 without power, the town of Conway had 762 out, which was 83% of the community, and over in Gill, Eversource was reporting 160 customers effected.

National Grid customers in Shutesbury saw power outages as well. Sunday morning at that same time of 6:45 a.m., 611 of them were without electricity.

The other outage being reported by National Grid at that hour was in Goshen where 327 customers remained in the dark.

