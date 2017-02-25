East Windsor approves casino development agreement, what it means to Springfield

A nearby Connecticut casino could mean competition for Springfield.

East Windsor has approved a host agreement for a third casino in the Nutmeg state.

The construction site of the MGM Springfield casino is edging forward in progress, but before the gaming hot spot could even open its doors the competitor close to the border could pose a threat.

"I know a lot of people are for it for job reasons, as a former police officer, I know it brings other issues to a city," said Maura Schiavina of Springfield.

Windsor Locks can still pass a host agreement, and the tribes would choose between the two proposed locations.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement “our partnership is very unique because it is built in components of overall economic development spin-off for the downtown area and beyond. Unlike other gaming establishments which have the ‘in the box’ mentality, this again is a very creative ‘out of the box’ development and not a glorified slots parlor.”

"I think people are going to support downtown Springfield, we've got the main arteries. We've got a lot of things happening here. We've got the restaurants. We got a lot happening downtown," said Charlie Alvanos of Feeding Hills.

Although it's a step closer to having the third casino in the state, The Connecticut State Legislature would still need to approve the casino.

