Vaccines made affordable for your pet in Springfield

Just like humans, your pet can benefit from a check up once a year.

Although owners want to provide the best medical care to their pets, the cost can sometimes run a bit too high.

The Dakin Humane Society moved their affordable vaccine clinics from Thursdays to Saturdays to make it easier for dogs, cats, and the people that care for them to make it to the center.



Their vaccines include rabies,de-fleaing and de-worming for dogs and cats.



No appointment is necessary but services are limited to the first 40 animals in the line.



Some of these vaccines many which cost around $12 can save owners thousands.



"That cost is very low compared to what someone would have to pay if their animal got sick with parvo virus that would cost somewhere around $3,000 dollars and the animal might still not survive," said Stacey Price of the Dakin Human Society.



The parvo virus is contagious and highly fatal for dogs, and is just one of the vaccines offered at this clinic.



"Even though we offer the vaccine clinics we do encourage people to establish a good relationship with a veterinarian for continued pet car.”

The clinics are held each Saturday in Springfield starting at 9 am, but it pays to get there early as they only treat the first 40 pets.

Each animal is then charged for the vaccines and also a fee for an exam, those are 10 dollars if they are spayed and neutered, 25 if they are not.

