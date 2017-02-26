Some sunshine but windy and much colder today

We set another record high yesterday at Westover in Chicopee as we topped out at 71 degrees. That broke the old record of 67 set back in 1976. After several days of record warmth it's back to reality today as colder air is moving in though it will not last.

Skies will become mostly sunny today but it will be a windy afternoon with west/northwesterly winds between 10-25 mph with some occasional gusts to 35 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon, which it where we should be for this time of year. That gusty breeze will make it feel colder however.

Winds will diminish tonight and with the combination of clear skies and light winds a cold night is on the way as overnight lows drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s. High pressure to our south tomorrow will mean a southerly flow bringing milder temperatures back to the region. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 50s.

A couple of fronts will move through the region Tuesday through Thursday which will bring chances for rain showers each day. At least temperatures will remain above normal through the period before colder air moves in late week and into next weekend. In fact we could be talking about below normal temperatures by Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.