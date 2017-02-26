Fire destroys conference room at state police museum

GRAFTON, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a fire has destroyed a conference room at the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center but galleries housing artifacts and exhibits suffered only smoke and water damage.

The fire at the museum in Grafton was reported about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. State police say it was contained to the second floor, mainly in the conference room. There were no injuries.

Artifacts and photographs from the department's 151-year-history were in first floor display cases that sustained some smoke and water damage. Authorities say the items can still be viewed by the public.

State police say they're "grateful beyond words" to firefighters who preserved the memorabilia.

The cause of the fire isn't known and is under investigation. State police say a painting crew had been working in the building Saturday.

