Chicopee police officer rescues children in house fire

A Chicopee police officer went above and beyond the line of duty when he was the first on scene at a house fire on 115 Blanchwood Avenue.

Officer Bob Kalisz was called to an active house fire shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

When he arrived there was smoke coming from the home, and the homeowner and two children were outside on the lawn.

Someone told Officer Kalisz two boys were still inside. He quickly entered the home, found the two boys, and got them out safely.

Officer Kalisz placed all the children inside his cruiser to keep them warm before a neighbor came over and brought the family inside.

The Chicopee Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire within a half an hour.

Officer Mike Wilk said the fire happened inside a bathroom, and luckily did not spread to any other areas in the house.

Ambulance personnel examined the family as a precaution, and everyone was OK according to Wilk.

