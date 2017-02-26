Storm causes extensive damage across Conway

The stormy weather with high winds overnight caused extensive damage in Conway the town's Assistant Emergency Management Director confirms.

George Murphy told Western Mass News Sunday morning that several homes in town are "without roofs. Many others have trees through their roofs."

He also said that the Congregational Church in town "is heavily damaged, parts of the roof are missing."

Murphy added that, "A barn full of antiques collapsed."

The center of the damage in Conway is reportedly in the area of Pumpkin Hollow. Hundreds remain without power. Eversource reporting at 10 a.m. that 87% of the town has no power.

As far as the damage goes, "It's spread around, there's small spots of damage all over the place, but the real center is Pumpkin Hollow," noted Murphy.

Eversource does have multiple crews working on removing downed trees and making repairs to power lines.

"Eversource believes they can have the power back on by sunset," said Murphy.

We're told that the volunteer firemen for Conway have been going to some isolated homes as well to make sure everyone is okay.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

"It hit around 7:30 last night, but there were high winds all night. We had a pretty clear idea last night (on the amount of damage), but you can't see the pieces of metal roofing up in the trees at night. Cell tower service in town was down as well," explained Murphy.

He also told us that while they don't believe they'll need to open a shelter up for residents effected, they may need to get water to people.

The US National Weather Service out of Boston posted to their Facebook page shortly before 11 a.m. that they are sending crews to assess the damage and figure out what happened:

"At this time we have near-by trained volunteers en route to the area to conduct an assessment as storm damage is still evident. Focus of the damage area is around Whatley Road and Pumpkin Hollow Brook; very localized; we are investigating."

