State of Emergency declared in Conway

The Town of Conway has declared a State of Emergency due to stormy weather overnight that caused major damage to parts of the community.

The declaration comes from John O’Rourke, Chair of the Select Board, Acting Town Administrator, Patricia Vinchesi, and Robert Baker, Incident Commander.

The town experienced an "undetermined" weather event in "multiple areas."

A State of Emergency was declared at 9 p.m. Saturday.

"Our foremost concern now and for the next several days is for our residents’ well-being and the safe return to their homes. There were no major injuries or loss of life, however we have multiple homes damaged, many at a total loss along with hundreds of downed trees," town officials said.

As of 12:21 p.m. Sunday electricity, cable and phone services remain out to most of the community.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the damage in Conway

>> CLICK HERE to watch as Conway officials provide an update

Emergency crews are on the scene working to restore power and to clear up the roads so they are passable. Homes are also being checked to make sure everyone is safe.

Utility crews as well as the Mass Emergency Management and Department of Conservation Resources are on scene.

The National Weather Service was also expected to arrive to assess the situation at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

At this time there are no plans to activate a shelter.

Town officials will issue another update at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

