Church in Conway hit with severe damage following storm

The town of Conway declared a state of emergency Saturday night after a powerful storm devastated the area.

Normally on Sunday mornings, the United Congregational Church is holding service.

But this weekend was unlike any other when the thunderstorm on Saturday night brought howling winds and heavy rain that caused serious damage to the church.

"Some debris has gone through the roof of the church is dangling into the sanctuary," said Pastor Candi Ashenden.



The wind was whipping down the street and a massive tree fell down and landed on the churches roof.



"It sounded like there was a train coming through town," said Mary Erwin of Conway.



In Pumpkin Hollow chimneys toppled and even windows were blown out.



The church has been here for almost 250 years but the 28 member congregation had been out of the building until recently because of major renovations.



"To restore the church bring it up to code and make it handicapped accessible and everything was spic and span and beautiful," said Erwin.



"There is structural damage from the balcony one of the trusses is pulled away one of the staircases has shifted," said Pastor Ashenden.



But on Sunday, Reverend Ashenden says they are counting their blessings and thinking more of their neighbors whose homes have been destroyed.

“As it is for the church we are ok and the church is the people not the building. And those that don’t have a place to go to home to is far more important," Ashened continued.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the damage in Conway

>> CLICK HERE to watch as Conway officials provide an update

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.