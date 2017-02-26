Residents and town leaders witness storm aftermath in Conway

Hundreds of people remain left in the dark and dozens of roads are shut down as crews continue to clear the debris in Conway.

"It looks like a war zone," said Terry Doherty.

Just as a calm, sunny day was coming to an end, a violent storm roared through The Valley.

"I was just kind of shocked. I've never seen anything like that. I've seen a lot of damage," said Tom Poissant.

Mother Nature tore a path of wreckage, knocking down trees and power lines.

Drivers navigated through dangerous roads while dodging power lines and branches.

"We have multiple homes damaged. Many at a total loss. Hundred of trees perhaps thousands of trees down," said John O'Rourke of the Conway Board of Selectmen.

Six homes were deemed unsafe in the aftermath.

Town leaders say that multiple agencies including MEMA and the Lieutenant Governor have teamed together to assist homeowners impacted by the damage.

"The foremost concern now and the next couple days is for our residents well-being and the safe return to their homes," continued Rourke.

Eversource estimates that 95 percent of customers will be powered up by 10 o'clock tonight.

But for many it will take time to heal from the disastrous damage that scarred the town.

"It's never going to look the same. Some old buildings that we remember are gone," said Doherty.

While the damage was certainly extensive, thankfully, there was no one harmed.

