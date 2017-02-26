National Weather Service confirms tornado struck Conway and Goshen

The National Weather Service in Boston determined an EF1 tornado occurred in Conway Saturday night with a brief touchdown in Goshen, MA.

The tornado was classified as a EF1 with maximum estimated winds of 110 mph. According to the National Weather Service most of the damage is estimated to have occurred with 80 to 100 mph winds.

The NWS started their tour at 1 p.m, then began tracing their way back towards Goshen and Chesterfield. This was so they could potentially find other areas of damage to indicate that a tornado was present.

An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Conway MA. First recorded Feb tornado in MA. Preliminary details: https://t.co/7HEnTl6185 More Monday. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 26, 2017

The tornado caused pretty extensive damage, including one barn that was destroyed in Conway.

Owner John Maggs told Western Mass News that despite the loss of the barn, he has some great neighbors that are helping him out.

A tornado forming here in the month of February was unprecedented.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the damage in Conway

>> CLICK HERE to watch as Conway officials provide an update

Before this storm there had never been a recorded tornado in the month of February for Massachusetts. The earliest on record is March 1, 1966. That is actually the only tornado in the first four months of the year for Mass.

The idea that a February tornado could do this damage to Conway was quite a surprise for one area neighbor.

"This is just amazing, I feel so bad for the folks. We don't expect this weather anymore and now it's happening on a regular basis where we get tornado-like stuff. The devastation is just unreal," said Sue Keller.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.