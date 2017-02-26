Mostly clear and cold tonight. Milder air moves in tomorrow

What a difference a day makes. After seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s the last few days we were treated to a dose of reality this afternoon as temperatures only topped out in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. The good news is milder air is on the way but it will not get quite as warm as it did last week

the gusty winds we dealt with throughout the afternoon will diminish tonight and with the combination of clear skies and light winds a cold night is on the way as overnight lows drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s. High pressure to our south tomorrow will mean a southerly flow bringing milder temperatures back to the region. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 50s.

A couple of fronts will move through the region Tuesday through Thursday which will bring chances for rain showers each day. At least temperatures will remain above normal through the period before colder air moves in late week and into next weekend. In fact we could be talking about below normal temperatures by Saturday.

