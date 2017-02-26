Funeral services in place for Ware soldier

The life of a young soldier who died while he was deployed overseas will be remembered in his home town this week.

Army Private First Class Brian Odiorne was only 21-years-old when he died in a non-combat related incident in Iraq on February 20.

Pfc. Odiorne’s family and friends shared so many loving memories with Western Mass News when they were notified of his passing.

The body of Private First Class Odiorne will be flown into Westover Reserve Air Base on Thursday. He will be laid to rest with a wake on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at the William’s Cemetery.

